Fire breaks out at building near SRK's 'Mannat' bungalow in Mumbai. See photos

Fire breaks out at building near SRK's 'Mannat' bungalow in Mumbai. See photos1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
- A level II fire broke out on the 14th floor of Jivesh Building at Bandstand Road, Bandara
A level II fire broke out on the 14th floor of Jivesh Building at Bandstand Road, Bandara West, which is about a few blocks away from Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat. As many as 8 fire tenders have been stationed at the spot to douse the fire, Mumbai Fire Brigade said, as reported by news agency ANI.
