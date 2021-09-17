A fire broke out in basement of the CBI building at CGO complex in Lodhi Road area on Friday. All officers and staff in the building were immediately evacuated from the building.

The information about the fire at the Central Bureau of Investigation office was received at 1.40 pm following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to PTI.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in the basement of the CBI building at CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area today. All officers and staff in the building have been evacuated pic.twitter.com/c6TYhcvHaD — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

The fire broke out in the panel board, a senior fire official told the news agency.

The blaze was doused at 2.30 pm and no one was injured in the incident, the report said.

