Home >News >India >Fire breaks out at CBI building in Delhi, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

Fire breaks out at CBI building in Delhi, 8 fire tenders rushed to spot

CBI building in Delhi.
1 min read . 03:06 PM IST Livemint

  • All officers and staff in the building have been evacuated. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot

A fire broke out in basement of the CBI building at CGO complex in Lodhi Road area on Friday. All officers and staff in the building were immediately evacuated from the building. 

The information about the fire at the Central Bureau of Investigation office was received at 1.40 pm following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to PTI.

The fire broke out in the panel board, a senior fire official told the news agency.

The blaze was doused at 2.30 pm and no one was injured in the incident, the report said.

