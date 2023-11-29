24 workers have been injured as fire breaks out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after an explosion in storage tanker, PTI reported while citing an official.

The fire broke out in the factory at Sachin GIDC area in Surat, ANI reported. As soon as information was received, the fire department reached the spot.

More than a dozen vehicles of fire brigade and private companies were at the scene.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

