Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Surat: 24 workers injured after explosion in storage tanker
Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Surat: 24 workers injured after explosion in storage tanker

 Livemint

24 workers injured as fire breaks out at chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after explosion in storage tanker: Fire official.

Breaking news

24 workers have been injured as fire breaks out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after an explosion in storage tanker, PTI reported while citing an official.

The fire broke out in the factory at Sachin GIDC area in Surat, ANI reported. As soon as information was received, the fire department reached the spot.

More than a dozen vehicles of fire brigade and private companies were at the scene.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST
