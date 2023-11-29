24 workers have been injured as fire breaks out at a chemical plant in Gujarat's Surat city after an explosion in storage tanker, PTI reported while citing an official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fire broke out in the factory at Sachin GIDC area in Surat, ANI reported. As soon as information was received, the fire department reached the spot.

More than a dozen vehicles of fire brigade and private companies were at the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

