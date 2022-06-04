Fire breaks out at Delhi airport; no casualty reported | Watch video

Fire breaks out at Delhi airport; no casualty reported | Watch video1 min read . 11:48 AM IST
- Delhi: A pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay at the Delhi airport
A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi airport at about 5:25 PM on Friday. According to the news agency ANI, a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay. However, no casualty has been reported.
Separately, a mother fire broke out in a chemical factory in the national capital in which five firefighters have been hospitalised.
The firefighters complained of breathing difficulties during an operation to douse a fire that broke out at a chemical godown in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area.
During the firefighting operation, five Delhi Fire Services personnel complained of breathing difficulties. They were rushed to Fortis Hospital and later referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, the official said.
One of the firefighters was discharged. The others are undergoing treatment and are stable, a senior fire official said.
