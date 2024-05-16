Fire breaks out at Delhi BJP office due to short circuit | Watch

In Delhi, a fire broke out in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office located in central Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No casualties were reported during the incident, they said.

According to the officials, they received a call around 4.25 pm reporting a fire incident in the BJP head office in Pandit Pant Marg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Three fire tenders were pressed into service," the DFS official said, adding that the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.

A short circuit in the electricity meter box triggered the minor fire incident, BJP said in a statement.

"We have informed the matter to the police for further investigation," DFS official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On May 14, a major fire erupted in the Income Tax CR Building in the ITO area of Delhi.

A 46-year-old man was found unconscious at the scene and was declared dead at a hospital. Seven people were rescued.

The fire broke out around 3 pm in the CR building located opposite the old Police Headquarters in the national capital, which is still occupied by some units of the Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fire department and police personnel rushed to the site, and the fire was brought under control.

"We received a call at 3.07 pm regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," PTI reported, quoting officials of the Delhi Fire Services.

The report, citing some social media posts by onlookers, further said that the occupants of the building took refuge on the window ledges to escape the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ANI reported that a 46-year-old man was found unconscious at the scene and was declared dead at a hospital. He was working as an office superintendent. Seven people were rescued from the building.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!