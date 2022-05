A fire broke out at Delhi Police Security Headquarters at Vinay Marg on Saturday morning allegedly due to a short circuit. News agency ANI said that three fire tenders have been brought to douse the blaze and the situation is under control.

The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 11.10 am, following which it rushed five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 11.25 am, and no casualty has been reported, the officials said.