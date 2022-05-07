Fire breaks out at Delhi Police security headquarters due to short circuit

Fire breaks out at Delhi Police security headquarters due to short circuit1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi Police Security Headquarters at Vinay Marg on Saturday morning allegedly due to a short circuit
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi Police Security Headquarters at Vinay Marg on Saturday morning allegedly due to a short circuit
A fire broke out at Delhi Police Security Headquarters at Vinay Marg on Saturday morning allegedly due to a short circuit. News agency ANI said that three fire tenders have been brought to douse the blaze and the situation is under control.
A fire broke out at Delhi Police Security Headquarters at Vinay Marg on Saturday morning allegedly due to a short circuit. News agency ANI said that three fire tenders have been brought to douse the blaze and the situation is under control.
The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 11.10 am, following which it rushed five fire tenders to the spot.
The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 11.10 am, following which it rushed five fire tenders to the spot.
The fire was brought under control at 11.25 am, and no casualty has been reported, the officials said.
The fire was brought under control at 11.25 am, and no casualty has been reported, the officials said.