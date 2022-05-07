Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire breaks out at Delhi Police security headquarters due to short circuit

Fire breaks out at Delhi Police security headquarters due to short circuit

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST Livemint

Delhi: A fire broke out at Delhi Police Security Headquarters at Vinay Marg on Saturday morning allegedly due to a short circuit

A fire broke out at Delhi Police Security Headquarters at Vinay Marg on Saturday morning allegedly due to a short circuit.  News agency ANI said that three fire tenders have been brought to douse the blaze and the situation is under control. 

The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 11.10 am, following which it rushed five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 11.25 am, and no casualty has been reported, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control at 11.25 am, and no casualty has been reported, the officials said.