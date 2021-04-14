NEW DELHI : A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building located at ITO on Wednesday, officials said.

Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot and no casualty has been reported so far, fire official Ravinder Singh said.

The fire department received information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, he said.

"The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building at ITO. Fourteen fire tenders are engaged in the firefighting operation," said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the officials said

Fire broke on the fourth floor and it has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported: Ravinder Singh, Fire officer, Delhi pic.twitter.com/9mX2NlZgSO — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

