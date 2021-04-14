Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO

As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire

NEW DELHI : A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building located at ITO on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire department received information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, he said.

"The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building at ITO. Fourteen fire tenders are engaged in the firefighting operation," said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the officials said

