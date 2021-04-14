Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Central Revenue building at ITO1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as 14 fire engines have been rushed to the site and are engaged to douse the fire
NEW DELHI : A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building located at ITO on Wednesday, officials said.
A fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building located at ITO on Wednesday, officials said.
Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot and no casualty has been reported so far, fire official Ravinder Singh said.
Fourteen fire tenders are at the spot and no casualty has been reported so far, fire official Ravinder Singh said.
The fire department received information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, he said.
"The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Central Revenue building at ITO. Fourteen fire tenders are engaged in the firefighting operation," said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services.
The fire has been brought under control, he said.
The cause of the fire is not known yet, the officials said
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.