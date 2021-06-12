Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 30 fire tender on the spot1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2021, 02:02 PM IST
- Delhi fire: A total of 30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Firefighting operation is underway
Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. A total of 30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
Firefighting operation is currently underway.
(More details awaited)
