Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 30 fire tender on the spot

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. A total of 30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. A total of 30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Firefighting operation is currently underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More details awaited)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}