Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 30 fire tender on the spot

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 30 fire tender on the spot1 min read . 02:02 PM IST
- Delhi fire: A total of 30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Firefighting operation is underway
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. A total of 30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi. A total of 30 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to control the blaze. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
Firefighting operation is currently underway.
(More details awaited)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!