Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Fire breaks out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Fire breaks out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

Livemint

A fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. No injuries reported as people were safely evacuated. Six fire tenders are working to douse the blaze.

A fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

A fire broke out at a private eye hospital in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, officials said.

As reported by PTI citing officials, “No one was in injured in the incident as people were safely evacuated from the building."

“A call was received regarding the incident at 11.35 am. The fire broke out at the second floor of Eye Mantra Hospital," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

PTI reported that six fire tenders have been pressed into service and they are trying to douse the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.