Fire breaks out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

A fire broke out at a private eye hospital in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, officials said.

As reported by PTI citing officials, “No one was in injured in the incident as people were safely evacuated from the building."

"A call was received regarding the incident at 11.35 am. The fire broke out at the second floor of Eye Mantra Hospital," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

PTI reported that six fire tenders have been pressed into service and they are trying to douse the blaze.

