Kerala: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Kannur
- So far, no casualties have been reported
Kerala: A fire broke out at a godown of a furniture shop and spread to nearby shops in Kannur. Kannur Police and Fire fighting force informed news agency ANI that no casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained yet.
(More details awaited)
