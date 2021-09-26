Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Kannur

Kerala: Fire breaks out at furniture shop in Kannur

Fire at furniture shop in Kannur
08:21 PM IST Livemint

  • So far, no casualties have been reported

Kerala: A fire broke out at a godown of a furniture shop and spread to nearby shops in Kannur. Kannur Police and Fire fighting force informed news agency ANI that no casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained yet.

(More details awaited)

(More details awaited)

