OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Set up in 2017, Stanza Living operates over 15,000 world-class student residences across nine cities in the country.

Sequoia-backed India's Stanza Living in final stages of raising up to $120 mn: Report

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST
Photo: AFP

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi slum in Mumbai

Another Maharashtra district imposes two-day curfew amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST
Photo: AFP

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clots risk from Covid vaccine

1 min read . 08:56 PM IST

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout