Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla
1 min read . 09:11 PM IST PTI

  • No injuries have been reported in the incident so far
  • The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sequoia-backed India's Stanza Living in final stages of raising up to $120 mn: Report

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST

Another Maharashtra district imposes two-day curfew amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clots risk from Covid vaccine

1 min read . 08:56 PM IST

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sequoia-backed India's Stanza Living in final stages of raising up to $120 mn: Report

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST

EU regulator investigates COVID vaccines for link to bleeding disorder

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST

Another Maharashtra district imposes two-day curfew amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST

AstraZeneca says 'no evidence' of higher blood clots risk from Covid vaccine

1 min read . 08:56 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.