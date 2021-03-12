Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.
The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.
Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.