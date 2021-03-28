Subscribe
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out at govt-run LPS hospital in Kanpur, Yogi Adityanath seeks report

Fire breaks out at govt-run LPS hospital in Kanpur, Yogi Adityanath seeks report

A patient is shifted in a hall after a fire broke out in the LPS Institute of Cardiology, in Kanpur, Sunday.
1 min read . 11:42 AM IST PTI

The fire broke out near the ICU on the first floor of the LPS Institute of Cardiology

A fire broke out near the intensive care unit (ICU) on the first floor of the state-run LPS Institute of Cardiology here on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

"The fire broke out in the storeroom. Things are under control now and officers are on the ground. There are no casualties. Around 140 patients were evacuated," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

"The fire broke out in the storeroom. Things are under control now and officers are on the ground. There are no casualties. Around 140 patients were evacuated," Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed that the evacuated patients be provided immediate care. He has also sought a report from the district administration, the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed that the evacuated patients be provided immediate care. He has also sought a report from the district administration, the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister has directed a high-level team, including the principal secretary, health education and the director general of the fire department, to visit the site and give its report immediately.

The investigation team shall also include the divisional commissioner of Kanpur, the statement said.

Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhari said a couple of fire-tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Window panes on the first floor of the hospital were broken to let the smoke out, an official said.

According to Swaroop Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwani Pandey, the fire broke out on the first floor of the hospital.

About 175 patients were evacuated from the ICU and other neighbouring wards and shifted to other wards, he added.

"A short-circuit is suspected to have led to the fire, but the exact reason will be ascertained only after an investigation," the SHO said.

