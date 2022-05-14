A large fire broke out at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday.

The fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.

Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached on spot. The fire is under control. No injuries reported."

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/p8ko100hRx — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

N