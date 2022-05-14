Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Watch video here

Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Watch video here

The fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. (representative picture)
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

  • Eight fire tenders have been called to the spot to douse the flames that broke out in the transformers 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A large fire broke out at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday. 

A large fire broke out at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday. 

The fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.

The fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.

Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached on spot. The fire is under control. No injuries reported."

Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached on spot. The fire is under control. No injuries reported."

Watch the video here

Watch the video here

N

N