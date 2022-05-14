Fire breaks out at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Watch video here1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
- Eight fire tenders have been called to the spot to douse the flames that broke out in the transformers
A large fire broke out at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday.
The fire broke out in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.
Fire Officer Lovepreet Singh said, "Initially, the fire broke out in the transformers. Eight fire tenders reached on spot. The fire is under control. No injuries reported."
