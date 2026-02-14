Fire breaks out at Hampi festival inauguration with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on stage

A blaze broke out during the Hampi Festival inauguration as Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah took the stage on Friday, as reported by ANI.

The Hampi Festival, officially known as the Hampi Utsav or Vijaya Utsav, is an annual cultural festival held in Hampi, Karnataka, India. It celebrates the region’s rich heritage, history, and art, highlighting the legacy of the Vijayanagar Empire.

However, no injuries were reported, and the fire was quickly controlled.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaih said that from now on, the Hampi Festival will be organised every year on November 3, 4, and 5.

In a post on X, Karnataka CM said, “The state government is celebrating the Hampi Festival with great splendor. The late former minister M. P. Prakash, during his tenure as Minister for Kannada and Culture, had witnessed the grandeur of the Mysore Dasara Festival and aspired to hold a similar festival in Hampi. M. P. Prakash had immense interest in the Kannada land, language, and literature. He is the primary reason behind organizing such a magnificent Hampi Festival. He was a rare individual.”

The festival features a vibrant mix of music, dance, theatre, and folk performances, showcasing both classical forms like Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi and local traditions. Visitors can also explore heritage walks, guided tours of historic temples and monuments, and exhibitions of arts, crafts, and traditional handicrafts inspired by the empire’s legacy.

It is organised by the Karnataka Tourism Department, the festival often includes fireworks, processions, and cultural displays, attracting tourists from across India and abroad.

Earlier in January, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawatvisited the Hampi monuments in Karnataka, and reviewed the heritage site and its tourism infrastructure to ensure better conservation.

In a post on X, the minister shared pictures of his visit to the group of monuments at Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and said, "Commenced a two-day visit to Hampi with an in-depth review of monuments and tourism infrastructure."

The Union minister, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said he visited key monuments, including Queen's Bath, Royal enclosure, Mahanavami Dibba, Hazara Rama Temple, Elephant stables and Lotus Mahal, and reviewed their present condition.

Historical significance of Hampi The majestic ruins of Hampi were once the final capital of the last great Hindu Vijayanagar Kingdom.

Between the 14th and 16th centuries, the empire’s princes constructed Dravidian-style temples and palaces, which drew admiration from travellers of the era. In 1565, the city was conquered by the Deccan Muslim confederacy and pillaged for over six months before being abandoned, according to UNESCO.

Famous for its iconic monuments, Hampi was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986.