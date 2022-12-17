Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi's GK

Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi's GK1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
Delhi fire department received the call about the incident at 0908 this morning.
A fire breaks out in the basement of Phoenix Hospital in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1 area, according to the news agency ANI.
The fire department received the call about the incident at around 0908 this morning. Immediately, a total of five fire tenders reached the site to douse the blaze.
“Fire at Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1 has been brought under control, and no injuries reported in the incident till now," the department told ANI.
The fire department officials informed ANI that the blaze is now under control. No injuries have been reported in the fire accident yet.
(With ANI inputs)
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
