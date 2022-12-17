Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi's GK

Fire breaks out at hospital in Delhi's GK

1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Fire breaks out at a hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1. (ANI)

Delhi fire department received the call about the incident at 0908 this morning.

A fire breaks out in the basement of Phoenix Hospital in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1 area, according to the news agency ANI.

A fire breaks out in the basement of Phoenix Hospital in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part 1 area, according to the news agency ANI.

The fire department received the call about the incident at around 0908 this morning. Immediately, a total of five fire tenders reached the site to douse the blaze.

The fire department received the call about the incident at around 0908 this morning. Immediately, a total of five fire tenders reached the site to douse the blaze.

“Fire at Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1 has been brought under control, and no injuries reported in the incident till now," the department told ANI.

“Fire at Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1 has been brought under control, and no injuries reported in the incident till now," the department told ANI.

The fire department officials informed ANI that the blaze is now under control. No injuries have been reported in the fire accident yet.

The fire department officials informed ANI that the blaze is now under control. No injuries have been reported in the fire accident yet.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP