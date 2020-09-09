Fire breaks out at hospital in Vadodara, no injuries reported

VADODARA : A fire broke out at Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital here on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place in the COVID and emergency ward of the hospital, which was evacuated and no casualties were reported.

The incident took place in the COVID and emergency ward of the hospital, which was evacuated and no casualties were reported.

The cause of the incident was reported to be short circuit.

The fire tenders rushed the spot minutes after the incident.

More details in this regard are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.