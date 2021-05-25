Subscribe
Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, 5 fire tenders at spot

Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, 5 fire tenders at spot

HPCL plant at Visakhapatnam
1 min read . 04:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said, As per information, a blast reported at Unit-3 plant in HPCL

Fire breaks out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd(HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. District fire tenders being rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained.

DCP Aishwarya Rastogi said, "As per information, a blast reported at Unit-3 plant in HPCL. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. More fire tenders are being rushed. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained."

Fire at HPCL plant in Vishakapatnam
Images from the plant show huge flames and smoke billowing out of the HPCL plant.

* This is is a breaking news story

