Fire breaks out at Hyderabad chemical factory, eight injured

Fire breaks out at Hyderabad chemical factory, eight injured1 min read . 03:08 PM IST
Rescue operation is ongoing. Residents of the area said that they heard a loud explosion after which smoke could be seen emanating from the building
HYDERABAD : Eight people were left injured in a fire that broke out at the Vindhya Organics chemical factory in the Industrial Development Area in Bolarum, Hyderabad.
"A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured have been shifted to hospital. The rescue operation is on," said police. Three fire tenders from Kukatpally, Patancheru, and Miyapur were rushed to the spot.
The fire department received a distress call at around 1:30 pm.
Residents of the area said that they heard a loud explosion after which smoke could be seen emanating from the building.
