OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out at Kolkata hospital, no report of any injury

A fire broke out in the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata today morning, according to Fire Brigade officials.

However, there was no report of any injury in the fire.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The decision was taken by the cabinet at a meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

Noida airport: UP cabinet approves proposal to acquire 1,365 hectare land

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Bad loans at Indian banks reached a record $150 billion at the end of March with state-run banks accounting for the lion’s share. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

For selling data on dormant bank accounts that had Rs216 crore deposit, 12 held

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST
Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Serial testing is used to detect asymptomatic coronavirus infections that fail to show up in a single test, the FDA said.

US issues rules for 'serial testing' for coronavirus

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST

A fire broke out at 8.01 am in the Corona ward on the third floor of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, as per a PTI report.

"Fire was brought under control by the team shortly. There was no major damage and no one was injured," the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout