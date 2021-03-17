A fire broke out in the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata today morning, according to Fire Brigade officials.

However, there was no report of any injury in the fire.

A fire broke out at 8.01 am in the Corona ward on the third floor of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, as per a PTI report.

"Fire was brought under control by the team shortly. There was no major damage and no one was injured," the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

