Fire breaks out at Kolkata's SSKM hospital, probe on. Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 05:28 AM IST
West Bengal: Forensic experts have also been called to further probe the fire accident in the hospital.
A fire broke out in Kolkata's SSKM Hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said Commissioner of Polic Vineet Kumar Goyal, adding that the blaze has been brought under control.