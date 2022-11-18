A fire broke out in Kolkata's SSKM Hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said Commissioner of Polic Vineet Kumar Goyal, adding that the blaze has been brought under control.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal informed that a CT scan machine in the hospital caught fire. The incident took place around 10.30 pm and fire tenders were immediately called to douse the blazes. A total of 10 fire tenders were brought on the spot to handle the situation.

He said that forensic experts have also been called to further probe the fire accident in the hospital, as per ANI reports.

West Bengal | Fire broke out in SSKM hospital in Kolkata. Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot.



Fire broke out in CT scan machine, an audit is being done. Emergency services started again. Fire is completely under control. Nobody injured: State minister Aroop Biswas pic.twitter.com/QKPhlePJig — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

"At around, 10.30 pm fire broke out in the CT scan room at SSKM hospital and fire tenders were called. Locals helped in the evacuation. The fire is under control, the cooling process is underway. Forensic experts to probe further," Goyal told ANI.

"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas added.

