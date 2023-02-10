A fire broke out at a LIC office in Mumbai's Girgaon on Thursday late night. The blaze erupted at 9.27 pm on the second floor of the LIC building near Sukhsagar hotel in the Girgaon area, according to the news agency ANI.

After getting the information, the fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot D ward officials and local police to douse the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

“Fire broke out on the second floor of the LIC office building in Girgaon, Mumbai at around 9.30 pm yesterday. No one was injured during the incident. Fire tenders reached the site and doused the fire," a fire official said.

Fire broke out on the second floor of the LIC office building in Girgaon, Mumbai at around 9.30pm yesterday. No one was injured during the incident. Fire tenders reached the site and doused the fire. pic.twitter.com/BR9VYuKE6m — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

The officials of the fire brigade were able to extinguish the fire later. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In another incident, a massive fire also broke out in a clothing showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in early February. “The fire had spread to the first, second, and third floors of the building. It took us a lot of time but the fire was brought under control," an official told ANI.

The owner of a hotel near the showroom, Shyam Singhal, said the entire showroom was gutted in the fire. "The fire tenders reached on time. However, the entire showroom was gutted by then. The loss incurred must be in crores," said Singhal.

On 31 January, in Jharkhand, at least 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death, after a major fire broke out in a multi-story building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.

A total of 14 people were injured in the blaze that erupted at 6 pm on the second floor of Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, they said.

PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire at a Dhanbad apartment and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next-of-kin of the dead.

(With ANI inputs)