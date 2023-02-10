Fire breaks out at Mumbai's LIC office, no injuries reported
After getting the information, the fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot D ward officials and local police to douse the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.
A fire broke out at a LIC office in Mumbai's Girgaon on Thursday late night. The blaze erupted at 9.27 pm on the second floor of the LIC building near Sukhsagar hotel in the Girgaon area, according to the news agency ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×