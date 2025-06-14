Fire breaks out at office building on Janpath road; no casualties

The officials from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Saturday said a massive fire broke out at the CCS Building on Janpath Road in New Delhi. Fire tenders were on the scene, working to bring the blaze under control, ANI reported.

A call was received at 11.13 am, a DFS official said. "We rushed 15 fire tenders to the location and the blaze was doused off by 12.20 pm. No injuries have been reported so far," PTI quoted him as saying.

Similar incidents in national capital On May 15, a massive fire broke out at the library of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura, causing extensive damage to books and disrupting academic activities. The cause of the fire was under investigation, and semester examinations scheduled at the college were subsequently cancelled.

A devastating fire at an e-rickshaw charging station in Shahdara claimed the lives of two young men and critically injured four others on May 25. The blaze erupted in a tin-shed godown that served as a parking and charging facility for e-rickshaws and stored sugarcane juice machines. Authorities suspected the fire originated from the e-rickshaw charging setup.

