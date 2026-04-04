Fire breaks out at ONGC Mumbai High platform, 10 injured

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday reported a fire incident at its SHP Platform under the Mumbai High Asset, in which 10 personnel sustained minor injuries, even as the blaze was swiftly brought under control and operations were normalised.

In a post on X, the company said the fire broke out at around 5:45 PM at the ONGC's Mumbai High oilfield platform. Emergency response measures were immediately activated, ensuring that the situation was contained without escalation.

"A fire incident was reported at ~17:45 PM at ONGC's SHP Platform, Mumbai High Asset. The situation was promptly brought under control and the fire extinguished," ONGC said.

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The company confirmed that 10 personnel were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing medical treatment. It added that all injured individuals are stable.

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"10 personnel sustained minor injuries and are under medical care. All are stable," the statement read.

ONGC further said that operations at the platform have been restored to normal following the incident.

"Operations have been normalised. Further updates will follow," it added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.