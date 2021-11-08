Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane

The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A fire broke out on Sunday at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fire broke out on Sunday at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane.

The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}