Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane

Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane1 min read . 07:51 AM IST
The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.
A fire broke out on Sunday at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane.
Further details are awaited.
