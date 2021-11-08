Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane

Fire breaks out at plastic manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane

Photo: ANI
1 min read . 07:51 AM IST Livemint

The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A fire broke out on Sunday at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane.

A fire broke out on Sunday at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Murbad area of Maharashtra's Thane.

The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.

The fire tenders reached the location for fire fighting operations.

Further details are awaited.

Further details are awaited.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!