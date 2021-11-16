Mumbai fire: A massive fire broke out due to short circuit at a Samsung service centre in Mumbai. Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted, informed Prashant Kadam, Mumbai DCP.

Kadam said they received information about a fire breakout incident at around 9 pm on Monday. "We received info around 9 pm that a fire broke out at Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai due to a short circuit. 10-12 fire tenders are present here. Local people have been shifted. Rescue operations underway," he said.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

More details awaited

