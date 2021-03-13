OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in Delhi

Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in Delhi's ITO area.

As many as seven fire tenders rushed to the spot, fire is under control.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India has a target of installing 175,000MW of renewable energy by 2022. Of this, 100,000MW is to be generated by solar projects and 60,000MW by wind projects. Photo: Bloomberg

Payment risk resurfaces via discoms for wind projects: Crisil

2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses during an event, in Jabalpur on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern: Madhya Pradesh CM

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
China has approved four domestically made vaccines: two from state-owned Sinopharm, one from Sinovac, and another from CanSino

China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

4 min read . 04:13 PM IST

n Friday evening, fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout