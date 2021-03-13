Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in Delhi's ITO area.
Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in Delhi's ITO area.
As many as seven fire tenders rushed to the spot, fire is under control.
2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
4 min read . 04:13 PM IST
As many as seven fire tenders rushed to the spot, fire is under control.
2 min read . 05:03 PM IST
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
1 min read . 04:24 PM IST
4 min read . 04:13 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
n Friday evening, fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.
The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.
Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.
(With inputs from agencies)