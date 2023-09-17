Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Fire breaks out at Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie| Watch

Fire breaks out at Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie| Watch

1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:39 AM IST Livemint

Fire breaks out at Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand; several fire tenders at the scene.

Fire breaks out at Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

A fire broke out at the Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

As reported by PTI, several fire tenders are coordinating to control and extinguish the blaze.

Mussoorie Police Station SHO Shankar Singh Bisht told ANI that two vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire and there was a stir due to a fire in the Ring Hotel located on Mussoorie Camel Road.

Upon receiving the information, various fire brigade teams reached the spot.

No casualties have been reported.

"Renovation work is going on in this hotel located on Camel Back Road, due to which the hotel is empty and there has been no loss of life. Fire brigades are trying to control the fire," SHO Bisht told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 08:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.