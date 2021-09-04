Fire breaks out at Uttarakhand factory; no injuries reported so far

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fire broke out in a factory in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon. The visuals from the spot shows, fire dousing operations by the authorities are still underway. No injuries have been reported so far, police said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Uttarakhand Police reached the spot in time and was taking stock of the situation.

In a tweet, Uttarakhand Police said, "Fire service and police personnel are on the spot to douse the fire that broke out at M/s Khurana Brothers (Lisa Factory) in Laltappad industrial area of Dehradun."

