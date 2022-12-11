A massive fire was reported by officials at a scrap yard in Gejha village near Sector 93 in Noida on Sunday night. According to officials, the fire that started at Gejha village in Sector 93 around 6.30 p.m. was visible billowing dense smoke into the sky.

Five water tenders and firefighters were hurried to the scene as soon as they received a phone call alerting them to the fire, according to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey.

"No person, including any firefighters, got hurt in the incident. The fire was largely doused by 8.30 pm and the situation brought under control," Choubey told PTI.

The little fire that was still burning, according to him, was among some plastic items that had caught on to the fire at the scrapyard but had since been almost entirely extinguished.

The officer said that although there were some shanties close to the scrap yard, all of them had been saved by stopping the fire's spread.

The CFO stated that it was still unclear what started the fire and how much property damage was done.

(With inputs from PTI)