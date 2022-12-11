Noida: Massive fire breaks out at scrap site, none injured1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 09:04 PM IST
The CFO stated that it was still unclear what started the fire and how much property damage was done
A massive fire was reported by officials at a scrap yard in Gejha village near Sector 93 in Noida on Sunday night. According to officials, the fire that started at Gejha village in Sector 93 around 6.30 p.m. was visible billowing dense smoke into the sky.