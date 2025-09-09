Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart's Ambala outlet; fire tenders rush to spot

A major fire broke out at a Vishal Mega Mart outlet located in Haryana's Ambala district on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts are ongoing to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, in a tragic incident, three members of a family died after a fire broke out in their residence in the Greenfield area of Faridabad.

According to preliminary information, the fire reportedly started following a blast in the air conditioner's compression unit, which led to heavy smoke spreading throughout the building.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of the area, Shalini, said, “We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread throughout the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot.”