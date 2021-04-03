OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out in 700 shanties in Gurugram's Nathupur

A massive fire broke out at about 700 shanties at Gurugram's Nathupur on Saturday, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Incidents of gas cylinder explosions were also reported during the fire incident, as per a fire official.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

However, the blaze was later brought under control with the help of around 12 fire tenders in a six-hour-long operation.

"We received information around 2 am that a fire broke out in the shanties at Nathupur area in Haryana's Gurugram. Due to the fire, incidents of gas cylinder explosions have also been reported. A team of fire tenders reached the spot for the rescue operation," fire officer Esham Singh told ANI in the morning today.

"The ablaze was later brought under control with help of tenders and we have managed to save at least 500 shanties from being gutted," he added.

No injuries or casualties were reported so far. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout