A massive fire broke out at about 700 shanties at Gurugram's Nathupur on Saturday, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Incidents of gas cylinder explosions were also reported during the fire incident, as per a fire official.

However, the blaze was later brought under control with the help of around 12 fire tenders in a six-hour-long operation.

"We received information around 2 am that a fire broke out in the shanties at Nathupur area in Haryana's Gurugram. Due to the fire, incidents of gas cylinder explosions have also been reported. A team of fire tenders reached the spot for the rescue operation," fire officer Esham Singh told ANI in the morning today.

"The ablaze was later brought under control with help of tenders and we have managed to save at least 500 shanties from being gutted," he added.

No injuries or casualties were reported so far. (ANI)

