Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire breaks out in 700 shanties in Gurugram's Nathupur

Fire breaks out in 700 shanties in Gurugram's Nathupur

Premium
Fire breaks out in 700 shanties in Gurugram's Nathupur
1 min read . 08:53 PM IST ANI

  • Incidents of gas cylinder explosions were also reported during the fire incident, as per a fire official
  • However, the blaze was later brought under control with the help of around 12 fire tenders in a six-hour-long operation

A massive fire broke out at about 700 shanties at Gurugram's Nathupur on Saturday, but no casualties have been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out at about 700 shanties at Gurugram's Nathupur on Saturday, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Incidents of gas cylinder explosions were also reported during the fire incident, as per a fire official.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Incidents of gas cylinder explosions were also reported during the fire incident, as per a fire official.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, the blaze was later brought under control with the help of around 12 fire tenders in a six-hour-long operation.

"We received information around 2 am that a fire broke out in the shanties at Nathupur area in Haryana's Gurugram. Due to the fire, incidents of gas cylinder explosions have also been reported. A team of fire tenders reached the spot for the rescue operation," fire officer Esham Singh told ANI in the morning today.

"The ablaze was later brought under control with help of tenders and we have managed to save at least 500 shanties from being gutted," he added.

No injuries or casualties were reported so far. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.