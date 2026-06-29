Fire breaks out in a flat in Noida's Aranya Society in Sector 119; firefighters rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a flat in Noida's Aranya Society, located in Sector 119, on Monday, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation, ANI reported.
At least six fire service tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operation is currently underway. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 Police Station.
According to the news agency, a blast in an air-conditioner unit triggered a fire in a flat on the 21st floor of the residential society, fire officials said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Citing Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the report added that the fire broke out in a flat around 8:50 am.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and ordered officials to reach the site immediately and fast-track relief and rescue operations. A statement from the CMO said, "The Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials to reach the site immediately. The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels."
Adityanath also directed that relief operations should be monitored continuously and issued instructions to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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