Fire breaks out in a flat in Noida's Aranya Society in Sector 119; firefighters rushed to spot

A fire broke out at a flat in Noida's Aranya Society, located in Sector 119, on Monday, prompting a large-scale firefighting operation, ANI reported.
At least six fire service tenders were rushed to the spot, and the firefighting operation is currently underway. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 Police Station.
According to the news agency, a blast in an air-conditioner unit triggered a fire in a flat on the 21st floor of the residential society, fire officials said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Citing Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the report added that the fire broke out in a flat around 8:50 am.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and ordered officials to reach the site immediately and fast-track relief and rescue operations. A statement from the CMO said, "The Chief Minister issued instructions to the officials to reach the site immediately. The Chief Minister ordered the acceleration of relief and rescue operations and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to the injured. Instructions were issued to the administration to exercise vigilance at all levels."
Adityanath also directed that relief operations should be monitored continuously and issued instructions to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.