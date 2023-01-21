Fire breaks out in a hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place; fire fighting operation underway1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:26 AM IST
- As per the initial reports, six fire tenders are presently at the spot
A Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi in the morning of 21 January. News agency ANI stated that the fire broke out Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×