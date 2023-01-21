A Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi in the morning of 21 January. News agency ANI stated that the fire broke out Connaught Place's Suncity Hotel.

As per the initial reports, six fire tenders are presently at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a hotel in Connaught Place in Delhi this morning. Six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/DPECAlGNXN — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

Officials told news agency PTI that there was no report of any injury to anyone.

Last year in July 2022, a fire broke out in another restaurant in Connaught Place in the outer circle. It was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

Earlier on 16 January, a fire broke out at a multi-storied building in Shakarpur area of New Delhi. According to Fire Brigade officials, the building houses the offices of DGHS. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within a short time.

(With inputs from agencies)