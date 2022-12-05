Fire breaks out in a hotel in Delhi's Karkardooma area; 9 fire tenders on spot

Fire breaks out in a hotel in Delhi's Karkardooma area; 9 fire tenders on spot1 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported so far.
A fire broke out on the third floor of a hotel in Delhi's Karkardooma area, news agency ANI has reported on 5 December.
As per the report, nine fire tenders are present at the spot to control the fire. The fire officials told ANI that information about the fire was received at 9:12 am.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported so far.
Last week, a massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. The fire continued to rage for the four days and more than 200 shops have been damaged, while five building were completely or partially burnt, three collapsed.
In another incident, a massive fire had also broke out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Delhi's Lawrence Road Industrial area.
