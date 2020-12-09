Fire breaks out in Ahmedabad factory, 20 fire tenders at the spot

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the early hours of Wednesday in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad. However, No casualties have been reported so far.

As per sources, more than 20 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

In a similar incident on Sunday, as many as 20 shops were gutted in fire at a shopping complex in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area. Fire officials informed that the blaze in the three-storey complex started from a tea cart on the first floor.

Meanwhile in Mumbai's Lalbaug area, 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building on Sunday morning.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via