Fire breaks out in AC coach of Thiruvananthapuram–Nizamuddin Rajdhani express; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the B-1 coach of Train No 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on Sunday. All passengers were evacuated safely, with no injuries or casualties reported. Authorities are investigating the cause, and firefighting efforts are underway.

West Central Railway of Kota Division said, “A fire was reported in B-1 coach (near SLR end) of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) at Km 729/02 (Loco) & 728/14-16 (SLR) in Down direction. All passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded. No injury or casualty to any passenger or railway staff. OHE supply was cut immediately.”

Elaborating on the incident, the authorities said, “The affected B-1 coach was detached from the rake. Railway employees and officers rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations. Train No. 12955 was held at Mahidpur Road (MEP). The section will be cleared shortly. The cause of the fire is being investigated.”

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Where did Rajdhani Express catch fire? In the early hours of 17 May, flames engulfed an AC coach of the Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, railway officials informed PTI. The blaze reportedly broke out at 5:15 am in the Kota division of the railways.

The train coach which caught fire was carrying 68 passengers, senior railways commercial manager Sourbah Jain said. Emergency measures were promptly taken when authorities were alerted about the incident and the affected coach was detached from the rake. To prevent further spread of fire, overhead electric supply (OHE) was immediately switched off.

“All the passengers were deboarded from the train. None of the passengers sustained injuries,” PTI quoted Kota railway PRO Ravindera Lakhara as saying. For the remaining journey up to Kota, arrangements have been made to accommodate them in other coaches and an additional coach will be attached at Kota station to restore full capacity.

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