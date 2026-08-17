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Fire breaks out in basement of Mumbai's Income Tax office 'Aayakar Bhavan'

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the initial call at 2:01 p.m. and officially declared it a Level-I fire at 2:10 p.m.

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Published17 Aug 2026, 04:09 PM IST
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Screengrab from the incident
Screengrab from the incident(ANI)
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A fire broke out on Monday in the basement of Aayakar Bhavan, the Income Tax office located on Maharshi Karve Road in Mumbai. Firefighting operations are underway, and no injuries have been reported so far.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade received the initial call at 2:01 p.m. and officially declared it a Level-I fire at 2:10 p.m.

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