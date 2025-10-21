Fire breaks out in building near Rashtrapati Bhavan, 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot

A blaze erupted in a building near Gate Number 31 of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the authorities to dispatch five fire engines, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said, reported news agency PTI.

The official stated that a call concerning a fire involving domestic contents on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 1.51 pm, adding that the blaze was successfully brought under control within twenty minutes.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 pm," the DFS official said.

Fire at MPs' Flats In a separate incident on Saturday, a fire broke out at the Staff Quarters block of the Members of Parliament (MPs') Flats, located in the Brahmaputra Building on BD Marg, New Delhi.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs confirmed that the incident occurred in the 'silt area'—a storage zone—where a pile of unserviceable furniture items, which were due to be disposed of, had been stacked.

The fire is understood to have originated at approximately 1.15 pm, reportedly starting when fireworks were ignited by children nearby. The blaze was spotted just three minutes later, at 1.18 pm.

Before the fire appliances could arrive, officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) quickly cut the power supply and the IGL gas connection to the building, ensuring a swift evacuation of the premises as a precautionary measure to prevent any casualties.

The fire was completely extinguished by 1.45 pm. The situation was rapidly brought under control owing to the coordinated response between CPWD officials and personnel from the Delhi Fire Service.

No casualties were reported in the incident. Furthermore, all firefighting systems installed within the building were fully operational and were effectively used to contain the fire before the arrival of the fire engines.