Fire breaks out in Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand, no casualty

A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today near the Kansro area in Uttarakhand.

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.

"A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro. All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far," Kumar said.

"All passengers were evacuated from the affected coach which was separated from the train," DGP Kumar said.

Coach of Shatabdi Express which caught fire
View Full Image
Coach of Shatabdi Express which caught fire (ANI)

"Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and the fire brigade was informed. A total of 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. The train has departed for the destination," the Railway officials said.

Uttarakhand DGP Kumar said the train has reached Dehradun

Dehradun Shatabdi Express leaves New Delhi every day at 06:45 am and reaches the Dehradun at 12:50 pm.

On return, the Dehradun Shatabdi Express leaves Dehradun every day at 04:55 pm and reaches New Delhi at 10:50 pm.

The Dehradun Shatabdi Express runs from New Delhi and halts at Ghaziabad, Meerut City Junction, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Haridwar Junction to Dehradun.


