Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway.

"We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot," says a fire officer.

Earlier visuals of the fire from the area https://t.co/QjaknqdADx pic.twitter.com/XpCs8Iy778 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Further details awaited.

