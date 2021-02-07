Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla Phase II area1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 07:49 AM IST
Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway
New Delhi: A fire broke out in Sanjay Colony, in Okhla Phase II area of Delhi during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Fire tenders are present at the spot, and firefight operations are underway.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Indian economy is witnessing V-shaped recovery, says Anurag Thakur1 min read . 07:59 AM IST
UK to discuss tax increases with big tech firms that prospered during pandemic1 min read . 06:50 AM IST
'Exercise caution' when speaking on farmers' protest: Pawar to Tendulkar1 min read . 06:20 AM IST
Jagan Reddy urges Modi to reconsider RINL's disinvestment plan4 min read . 05:53 AM IST
"We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire. No casualties have been reported till now. The reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. 27 fire tenders are working on the spot," says a fire officer.
Further details awaited.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×